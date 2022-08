| Two Drowned While Fishing In Stream In Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Khammam: Two persons drowned in a stream at Papatapalli of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

The deceased I Mahesh(26) of Railway Colony at Papatapalli and V Veerashekar (38) of Turakagudem in Kusumanchi mandal went for fishing in the evening hours of Monday.

They accidentally fell in the overflowing stream and washed away. Their dead bodies were retrieved from the stream during late evening hours.