Medak: Police cracks twin murder case, three arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Medak Police producing the accused before Media in Kulcharam of Medak district on Thursday. The Medak district police have cracked the twin murder case of a couple who were found murdered in their residence at Paithara village of Kulcharam Mandal on August 24 morning.

Medak: The Medak district police have cracked the twin murder case of a couple who were found murdered in their residence at Paithara village of Kulcharam Mandal on August 24 morning.

Superintendent of Police Medak Rohini Priyadharsini has said that the couple Lakshma Reddy (55) and Lakshmi (50) were living in the same village while their children settled down in other places. Three youngsters in the village, who were leading a lavish life, had planned to loot the house of the couple.

The accused were Eeram Shekar (27), Midde Yadaiah (42), and Putti Jagan (28) . They knocked at the door of Lakshma Reddy during the night and attacked both the couple when they opened the doors. They have decamped with Rs 30,000 cash and gold ornaments.

The Police have recovered the stolen valuables and cash from the accused. The accused has been remanded. SP Rohini has presented rewards to the Police team for cracking the case so early.