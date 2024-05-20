| Two From Chhattisgarh Arrested For Poaching Leopard Selling Its Skin In Mancherial

Two from Chhattisgarh arrested for poaching leopard, selling its skin in Mancherial

On being interrogated, Pavan confessed to poaching the carnivore in the forests of Bodagutta in Bhupalapatnam of Bijapur district two years back.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 08:20 PM

Mancherial: Two persons, allegedly poachers, were arrested for smuggling the skin of a leopard from Chhattisgarh to Mancherial at an inter-state check post at Rapanpalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Monday.

Two motorbikes, two mobile phones and the skin were seized from their possession.

Briefing details of the arrest, Jaipur ACP A Venkateshwarlu said that Durgam Pavan and Babarkhan, both hailing from Wardelli in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were apprehended when they carrying the skin for selling to potential customers in Mancherial district, following a tip at the check post.

He admitted to trying to sell the leopard skin to a customer in Mancherial as per advice of Babar Khan. He revealed that he had promised to pay Rs 50,000 to Babar for helping him in disposing of the skin.

Kotapalli Sub-Inspector Rajender and staff , his staffers took part in the department. The accused along with the leopard skin were handed to Forest Range Officer R Ravi for further action.