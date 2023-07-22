Hyderabad: Water reservoirs continue to replenish despite break in rains

Due to ongoing inflows into Himayath Sagar, HMWSSB authorities opt to open two additional gates at around 10 am on Saturday to discharge the water.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Though the rains appears to have taken a break, the city water reservoirs continue to receive inflows from catchment areas.

With Himayath Sagar continuing to receive inflows, the HMWSSB authorities decided to open two more gates around 10 am on Saturday to release the water. These two gates will be lifted for two feet each for an outflow of 2,750 cusecs. The authorities on Friday had already lifted two gates.

Meanwhile, the water level at Hussain Sagar around 9 am on Saturday was recorded as 513.53 mm.

The Hussain Sagar FTL is 513.41 mm and MWL is 514.75 m.