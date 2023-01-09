| Four Including Inspector Suspended For Illegally Collecting Money In Warangal

Four including Inspector suspended for illegally collecting money in Warangal

CP has issued orders suspending the cops after allegations levelled against proved correct in the enquiry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Warangal: Police Commissioner’s Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar, Head Constables P Shyam Sunder, K Somalingam, and constable B Srujan have been suspended by Police Commissioner AV Ranganath for allegedly collecting money from the PDS rice smugglers here on Monday.

The CP has issued orders suspending the cops after allegations levelled against proved correct in the enquiry, said a press note released by the CP office.

