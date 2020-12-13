Two held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

Police seized betting amount of Rs 50,000, a TV, mobile phones and other material from them

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons at Afzalgunj here on Sunday. The suspects were organising betting on the Big Bash League-2020 match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at Bellerive Oval in Australia, police said.

Police seized betting amount of Rs 50,000, a TV, mobile phones and other material from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Praveen Agarwal (30) from Bahadurpura and Lakhan Sarda (29) from Gowliguda. Both are close friends and habituated to placing bets on cricket matches. Due to loss in betting, they plotted to organise cricket betting to earn easy money.

According to the police, a couple of months ago, the duo came in contact with Nanak, the main bookie and a resident of Rajasthan, and procured a cricket betting app www.diamondexch.com, its user log ID and password to organise betting.

“The cricketing app provides on-line score ball to ball, as well as betting ratios. They used to collect betting amount from the punters clandestinely, remit to main bookie and gain easy money illegally,” police said.

Following a tip-off, the task force raided a gaming house in Gowliguda, and caught the duo while accepting bet from punters on app.

The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to Afzalgun police for further investigation.

