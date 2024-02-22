| Two Held For Futile Attempt To Loot Atm Centre In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The RGIA police have arrested two persons on charges of attempting to break into a private bank ATM centre on Thursday.

The two, identified as Ch.Krishna and M.Krishna, both from Shamshabad, had made a futile attempt to loot an unmanned ATM in the early hours of Thursday.

While the duo was not able to lay hands on the cash in the ATM, they damaged the surveillance cameras in the centre and decamped with the hard disc and other equipment.

The incident came to light later after customers came to withdraw cash from the ATM and alerted the police.

The RGIA police identified the suspects and nabbed the two, police said.