Two gangs held with drugs in Hyderabad

A three-member drug peddling gang allegedly in possession with 1 kg marijuana was caught by Chikkadpally police at P&T Colony on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 10:46 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-member drug peddling gang allegedly in possession with 1 kg marijuana was caught by Chikkadpally police at P&T Colony on Thursday. Police said the trio Syed Omer (26) from Balanagar, A.Sai Tarun (31) from Ashok Nagar and D.Sridhar (22) from Ramnagar were found moving suspiciously and were taken into custody.

In another incident, the Cyberabad SOT police along with the Balanagar police, arrested two persons and seized 3 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 50,000 and 1 kg marijuana. They sold drugs to students and youngsters in Balanagar.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies in tragic wall collapse during house demolition