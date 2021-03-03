Two held for house burglaries in Mancherial

The duo was detained when they were trying to flee during a vehicle check conducted by CCC Inspector K Kumaraswamy and CCS Inspector Ramanababu at Thollavagu in Mancherial town.

Mancherial: Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in house burglaries. Gold and silver ornaments weighing 20 and 31 tolas respectively including a motorcycle, altogether worth Rs 3 lakh, were recovered from them. They were produced before the media at CCC police station here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the accused were Rauthu Dileep, a daily earner from Addaguttapalli village in Godavarikhani and Manthani Tharun, a resident of Prashanthnagar in Godavarikhani town of Peddapalli district. The duo was detained when they were trying to flee during a vehicle check conducted by CCC Inspector K Kumaraswamy and CCS Inspector Ramanababu at Thollavagu in Mancherial town.

During the course of interrogations, Dileep confessed to committing the burglaries to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. He admitted that he was indulging in stealing of gold and silver ornaments by taking assistance from Tharun. He disclosed that they were targeting locked houses in Naspur and Godavarikhani towns during night time after carrying out a recce in daytime.

DCP commended Kumaraswamy and Ramanababu and their team for showing spontaneity in arresting the habitual burglars. He informed that Dileep was already booked for house burglaries in Godavarikhani and was released on bail after being jailed for a period of one year. He was involved in a theft of gold reported in Naspur town on January 19 last year, he added.

Mancherial ACP Akhil Mahajan, Inspectors Kumaraswamy, Ramanababu, Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Srinivas, Prasad, Ashok and Isaq Ali were present.

