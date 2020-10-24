Two held for running cricket betting racket in Hyderabad

The police seized Rs 20,100 and three mobile phones from them

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Two vegetable vendors were caught by the Hyderabad police for organising cricket betting at a house in Chirag Ali lane in Abids on Saturday. The police seized Rs 20,100 and three mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Vishal Kamruddin Chunna Rao (35) and Raheem Shabuddin Narsidhani alias Raheem (41), both residents of Chirag Ali Lane colony. Another suspect, Ahmed Ali of Mubarak Bazaar, is absconding.

“They were organising online cricket betting on the ongoing IPL matches and luring punters to participate in the betting,” said MA Javed, Inspector, Task Force (Central), adding that they were handed over to the Abids Road police for further action.

