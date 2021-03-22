Two held for selling fake stamp papers in Hyderabad

The police seized non-judicial stamp papers, laptop, rubber stamps, typewriters and other articles from the arrested persons

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly selling old non-judicial stamp papers after erasing the script were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Monday. The police seized non-judicial stamp papers, laptop, rubber stamps, typewriters and other articles from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Syed Feroz Ali (34) and T V Bhanu Prakash (40) at Chatta Bazaar near the City Civil Court in the old city. “Feroz Ali is a document writer and he procured old written and blank non-judicial stamp papers through his sources. He erased the script using chemicals and sold it to people,” said G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP (Task Force), adding that people used these to make backdated sale deeds and unlawful activities.

