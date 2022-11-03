Two held for threatening students with knife in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:52 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police on Thursday arrested two persons who allegedly beat up two students and threatened them with a knife on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim Syed Abdul Haneef, was going on a bike along with a friend when the suspects Mohd Zubair Ahmed and Mohd Sameer Ahmed, who were in an intoxicated condition, stopped them at Teegalkunta road and picked up an argument with them alleging they were staring at them.

“Afterwards the duo beat up Haneef and his friend and threatened them by showing a dagger that one of the suspects was carrying. Both of them were in an intoxicated condition. On a complaint a case was booked and both of them were arrested,” said Falaknuma sub inspector B Ravi Kumar.

Both the suspects were produced before the court and remanded.