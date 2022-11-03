| Three Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:21 AM, Thu - 3 November 22

Representational Image The three persons were identified as Ravi, Rathod and Jameel, all residents of Pedamul mandal in Vikarabad district.

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident at Dharur mandal in Vikarabad district on Thursday morning.

All the seven persons were travelling in an auto rickshaw when an unknown vehicle rammed into the auto.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital and bodies were transported to mortuary. A case is booked.

More details awaited