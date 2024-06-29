Two injured in clash between groups in Hyderabad

The police registered two cases under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and investigated. The police shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 02:58 PM

Hyderabad: Two people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Bandlaguda near Chandrayangutta on Friday late night. The police registered two cases and are investigating.

According to Inspector Bandlaguda, K Sathyanarayana, two persons Abdullah and Sameer went fishing at Umda Sagar Tank, in the evening and lit a bonfire there. Meanwhile, Jameel, Arbaaz, also came there and made some comments about Abdullah.

“An argument ensued between them and Abdullah attacked Jameel with a stick leading to injuries to the latter. Jameel went home and informed his brothers about it, who waylaid Abdullah and others while they were returning, and attacked them with sticks,” said Bandlaguda Inspector K Sathyanarayana.