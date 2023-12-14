Two jailed for women harassment, public nuisance in Hyderabad

T.Ramu (27) from Madhura Nagar was sentenced to three days simple imprisonment for harassing a woman on the phone.

Hyderabad: Two men were sentenced to jail in separate incidents by local courts for harassing women and creating public nuisance, on Thursday.

In the first instance, T.Ramu (27) from Madhura Nagar was sentenced to three days simple imprisonment for harassing a woman from the same neighbourhood on the phone. Madhura Nagar police arrested him.

In the second instance, Syed Murtaza (30), a resident of Nallagutta in Ramgopalpet, created public nuisance under the influence of psychotropic drug substance. Based on a complaint by the local residents, the Ramgopalpet police booked a case and arrested him. The court sentenced him to ten days simple imprisonment.