Two killed in road accident in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Mancherial: A 23-year old soon-to-be married person, Dharavath Ramesh was killed on the spot when a truck mowed down a two-wheeler on which he was travelling at Subbaraopalle village on Wednesday. The victim was a resident of Chinna Lamabadi Thanda village in Nennal mandal.

Ramesh received fatal injuries when the truck coming from the opposite direction dashed against the motorbike resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was heading to Bellampalli from Somagudam, while the lorry was proceeding from Bellampalli to Mancherial at the time of the mishap. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Balanaik, father of the victim lodged a complaint with police. A man-hunt was launched for nabbing the driver who fled after the accident.

In another incident, Kammala Ramesh (53), a daily wage earner died on the spot when an unknown truck hit his motorbike at Dharmaram village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday night. Ramesh is a resident of Kondapur village in Dandepalli mandal. He is survived by a wife, son and daughter. Based on a complaint received from Rakesh, son of Ramesh, a case was registered.