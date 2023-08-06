| Two Killed One Injured In Road Accident In Mulugu

Another person sustained a leg fracture in the accident that happened when their bike was hit by a vehicle. More details are awaited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Mulugu: Two youngsters were killed in a road accident near Gattamma temple in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were Pavan Kalyan and Nithin from Rollagadda village of Gundala Mandal of Khammam district. While one died at the MGM Hospital, another died at Mulugu government hospital.

