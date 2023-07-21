Warangal: MGM Hospital granted permission for Cochlear Implant Surgeries; first surgery next week

The Telangana Government has permitted the MGM to take up the surgery on the young patient who comes from a poor family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Warangal: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital here will be scripting history, possibly next week, when it undertakes a Cochlear Implant surgery on a two and half year old boy. What makes it a milestone in MGM history is that this would be first time such a surgery being done outside of the Government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Needless to say, the expensive surgery will be performed free of cost.

The Telangana Government has permitted the MGM to take up the surgery on the young patient who comes from a poor family. The boy was two year old when he approached the hospital for the surgery. “persistent efforts for over a year for getting this permission fructified now. Our hospital is now prepare to embark on this surgery which would be a life-changing event for the boy”, hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar told Telangana Today.

Cochlear implants are highly advanced devices that have the potential to revolutionize the lives of those with profound hearing impairment. “Generally children below two years get this surgery. We have got special permission from the competent committee as the boy is now aged two-and-a-half years. He was two-year-old when he first came to our hospital. The surgical procedure to implant the cochlear device is intricate and expensive, but its impact on recipients can be nothing short of a miracle, as it opens up a world of sound to individuals who were previously unable to hear,” the Superintendent explained.

The financial burden associated with cochlear implants, often reaching around Rs 15 lakh, has been a significant barrier for many, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. However, the Telangana government’s decision to allow MGM Hospital to perform these surgeries will alleviate this problem, particularly for children under the age of two, who will get the procedure done free of charge through the Arogyasri Health Care Trust.

The upcoming week will witness the first-ever cochlear implant surgery at MGM Hospital. The medical facility has already made all necessary preparations, including procuring the essential equipment, to ensure the procedure’s success.

Head of ENT department Dr Parasuram explained that for those born deaf or who lose their hearing at an early age, cochlear implants offer the most promising solution. With this procedure, most children can overcome their hearing difficulties and lead normal lives. The process of cochlear implant rehabilitation involves a team of professionals, including audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and educators of the deaf.

Presently, cochlear implant surgeries are available at the ENT Hospital in Hyderabad under the government’s purview. However, the decision to extend these services to MGM Hospital in Warangal is a testament to the Telangana government’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility for all.

With an ENT department comprising two professors, two associate professors, six assistant professors, and 12 PG (ENT) medicos, MGM Hospital boasts a team of expert surgeons ready to make a difference. The hospital is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of an audiologist, who will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of cochlear implant surgeries.