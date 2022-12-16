| Two Killed Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Divider In Nalgonda

Two killed, two injured after car crashes into divider in Nalgonda

Phani Kumar, 43, and his mother Karuna, 70, from Vidhya Nagar in Suryapet district lost their lives while Phani Kumar’s wife Krishna Veni and their son Thanush were injured in the accident that took place at 2.30 am on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:53 AM, Fri - 16 December 22

Nalgonda: Two members of a family died while two others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 65 at Inupamula of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Friday.

Phani Kumar, 43, and his mother Karuna, 70, from Vidhya Nagar in Suryapet district lost their lives while Phani Kumar’s wife Krishna Veni and their son Thanush were injured in the accident that took place at 2.30 am on Friday.

The car in which the family was travelling went out of control and hit the road divider at Inupamula due to overspeed, police said, adding that the family was returning after attending a function at Hyderabad.

Local residents rushed to their rescue and brought them out of the car, which went up in flames just three minutes after the family was moved to safety.

Phani Kumar and Karuna died at the Nakrekal government hospital while undergoing treatment. Krishna Veni and Thanush have been shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad as their condition was critical.