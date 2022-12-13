Former Nalgonda MLA Gaddam Rudrama Devi passes away

Rudrama Devi was suffering from health problems for the last few months and died on Tuesday in her house at Ramgiri in the town.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

Nalgonda: Former MLA Gaddam Rudrama Devi passed away on Tuesday morning. She was 65.

Rudrama Devi was suffering from health problems for the last few months and died on Tuesday in her house at Ramgiri in the town.

She was elected as MLA on a Telugu Desam Party ticket from Nalgonda Assembly constituency in 1985, becoming the youngest MLA in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Assembly at the age of 23.

Her body has been kept for public viewing at her residence in Ramgiri.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy expressed grief at the sudden demise of Rudrama Devi.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called up Rudrama Devi’s family members and consoled them.