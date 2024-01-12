Friday, Jan 12, 2024
Home | News | Telangana Car Catches Fire On Nh 65 No Causality Reported

Telangana: Car catches fire on NH 65; No causality reported

The car, which was going to the Vijayawada side from Hyderabad, is suspected to have caught fire due to a spark triggered by a short circuit.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:29 PM
Telangana: Car catches fire on NH 65; No causality reported
Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A car caught fire and was gutted completely at Veliminedu on National Highway 65 late evening on Friday.

No one was hurt in the incident as the persons in the car managed to get off before fire engulfed the car.

The car, which was going to the Vijayawada side from Hyderabad, is suspected to have caught fire due to a spark triggered by a short circuit.

Related News

Latest News