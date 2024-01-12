Telangana: Car catches fire on NH 65; No causality reported

The car, which was going to the Vijayawada side from Hyderabad, is suspected to have caught fire due to a spark triggered by a short circuit.
Yadadri-Bhongir: A car caught fire and was gutted completely at Veliminedu on National Highway 65 late evening on Friday.
No one was hurt in the incident as the persons in the car managed to get off before fire engulfed the car.
The car, which was going to the Vijayawada side from Hyderabad, is suspected to have caught fire due to a spark triggered by a short circuit.