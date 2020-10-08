Two-month shooting camp from October 15

Camp, which will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital, will comprise 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), eight coaches, three foreign coaches and two support staff

By | Published: 5:59 pm

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday approved a two-month coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14, a move that was welcomed by the sport’s apex body.

The national camp had been postponed twice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) with no option but to wait for the situation to improve.

The camp, which will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital, will comprise 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), eight coaches, three foreign coaches and two support staff.

All 15 Olympic quota winners will be a part of the camp which will take place at a total cost of Rs 1.43 crore, according to a statement issued by SAI.

“It is imperative to have a camp because it is an integral part of the preparation for an event like the Olympics. The camp will be conducted following the SAI SOP,” the country’s nodal sports body said in the statement.

Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil, a silver medallist at the 2018 World Championships which earned her a Tokyo Olympic quota, is happy to be returning to a camp environment.