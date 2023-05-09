Two more arrested in TSPSC exam paper scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Two more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team for their alleged involvement in the TSPSC exam paper scam

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police for their alleged involvement in the TSPSC exam paper scam on Monday.

The SIT arrested persons are Muralidhar Reddy from Hyderabad and one Manoj from Warangal.

“Muralidhar contacted Manoj and sold the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) exam paper for Rs. 10 lakh,” said an official of SIT. With the fresh arrest of two persons, the total arrest made in the case has increased to 23. The prime accused Rajashekhar and Praveen had sold the paper to Muralidhar.

The SIT had learnt that both Muralidhar and Manoj had sold the question paper to a few other persons. The SIT officials are making efforts to identify and nab those persons as well.

