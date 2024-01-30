Only Congress can deliver AP Reorganisation Act assurances, says Revanth

Addressing a press conference, Revanth Reddy said that if the Congress had to come to power at the Centre, it should win all the 17 seats in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:25 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for Congress to be elected to power at the Centre, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said only the Congress could fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act.

The BJP-led Centre had failed to deliver the Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet Coach Factory, national status for a irrigation project and many other clauses that were promised to Telangana under the Act, he said, also alleging that while former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not ask for the assurances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to deliver.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Foxconn CEO on Padma Bhushan honour

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said that if the Congress had to come to power at the Centre, it should win all the 17 seats in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Stating the people had already taught BRS a lesson in the Assembly elections, he accused BRS MLAs and leaders of criticizing the Congress government only to derive political mileage.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre as well, the Chief Minister said that under the Modi regime, the nation was reeling under debts to the tune of over Rs.100 lakh crore. The Prime Minister had promised to deposit Rs.15 lakh in every individual bank accounts, doubling farmers’ income and many others, but did not fulfill any promise, he said, adding that India now has the dubious distinction of registering highest farmers’ suicides.

“Only Congress can save democracy and people’s protection can be ensured. It is high time, Rahul Gandhi should be made the Prime Minister,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said already vigilance and enforcement department had commenced its probe on the alleged irregularities in irrigation projects. This apart, an appeal has been made to the Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to approve allotment of sitting judges for a detailed probe, he said.

A white paper on the Irrigation sector would be tabled during the forthcoming Assembly session, he said, adding that sufficient funds would be allocated in the budget for implementation of the guarantees assured to the people.

On selection of candidates for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections, he said a resolution has been passed entrusting the task to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Candidates can file their applications for Lok Sabha elections from February 3 to March 3.

In case of general category aspirants, they would have to pay Rs.50,000 as application fee and for SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, it would be Rs.25,000. The AICC had already appointed committees for screening and scrutinizing the applications and they would submit a report, he said, adding that he would begin his Lok Sabha election campaign from Indravelly on February 2.