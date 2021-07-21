Two more Kakatiya era temples in Palampet village handed over to ASI

Gollala Gudi and Shiva Temple located near the Ramappa temple at the Palampet village were handed over to the ASI

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Mulugu: Gollalla Gudi and Shiva Temple in Palampet village of Venkatapur mandal the district have been handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Collector S. Krishna Aditya said on Wednesday.

In a press release here, he said that Ramappa temple, which is under the jurisdiction of the ASI, was built during the Kakatiya period around 800 years ago. It is likely to get the Heritage tag by the UNESCO as the Central government moved the proposal. “Meanwhile, two more temples located near the Ramappa temple at the Palampet village were also handed over to the ASI with the intention of making these temples- Gollala Gudi and Shiva Temple- as tourist spots,” he added.

According to the inscriptions in the Ramappa temple, it was built in 1213 CE by Recherla Rudra, a general of the Kakatiya empire, during the reign of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva. The temple is known for its unique features like ‘floating bricks’, sandbox foundations and exquisite carvings.

UNESCO officials had inspected the historic temple in 2019. Located about 70 km away from Warangal, Ramappa is the only temple in the country known by the name of its sculptor rather than the presiding deity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .