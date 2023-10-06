Two more mandals carved out of Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Nirmal: Two more new mandals, Malegaon and Beltharoda, were created in Nirmal district, simplifying administration and realising the long pending dream of locals. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday. Malegaon, a village in Kubheer mandal was converted into a mandal headquarters. The new mandal consists of 13 villages such as Sanvli, New Sanvli, Hampoli (B), Mola, Antharni, Pangra, Godsara, Sonari, Nigwa, Malegaon, Godapur, Kupti, Pangarpand, and Bakot. Kubheer comprising 41 gram panchayats was considered as the largest mandal in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, Beltharoda, a village in Thanur mandal, became a mandal centre. It was formed by merging 12 villages namely Beltharoda, Bhosi, Mahalingi, Bamni, Bamnithanda, Bondrat, Jhari (B), Jhari (B) Thanda, Bolsa, Borigaon, Bembar and Umri (K). People of Malegaon and Beltharoda villages have been demanding for the creation of the mandal centres for quite a long time. They thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and local MLA G Vittal Reddy for fulfilling their dream. They said that they could save time and money in reaching mandal centres for various needs.