Two peddlers apprehended in Warangal, 3.50 kg ganja seized

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Representational Image

Warangal: The Task Force along with Mills Colony police conducted a raid at AC Reddynagar resulting in the arrest of two youngsters including a student and the confiscation of 3.50 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 52,500. The operation unfolded on Thursday following credible information suggesting illicit ganja sales and consumption in the area.

The apprehended suspects were identified as Majjiga Sai and Singireddi Rahul. Both individuals were allegedly involved in the distribution and usage of ganja for a year.

During interrogation, Sai and Rahul disclosed their modus operandi, indicating that they had procured the contraband from unidentified sellers at the Warangal Railway station. Subsequently, the ganja was repackaged into smaller quantities and distributed to local customers seeking the substance. The police said that they were on the job to nab another accused Rahul Guptha believed to be connected to the same case.