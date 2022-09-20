Two persons commit suicide in different places in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two persons committed suicide at different places in the district on Tuesday. In the first incident, Kukunuru Mohan Reddy committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Kanchanapally village of Addagudur village. His body was found by the locals at Bikki vagu stream on the outskirts of the village. The police are suspecting that family dispute was reason for the incident.

In the second incident, another person committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in a private lodge at Yadagirigutta. He reportedly belongs to Borabanda in Hyderabad. More details about the victim were yet to be known.