Two persons die by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide in separate incidents in the city on Saturday night.

V.Shiva (38), a labourer and resident of Filmnagar, hanged himself to death in a room in his house on Saturday night. According to the police, Shiva was having some family issues and slipped into depression over it.

On Friday night, he went into a room in the house and hanged himself. His wife was reportedly staying at her parents’ house for the last one week after a quarrel with Shiva. The police registered a case.

In another incident, a gas stove repairman hanged himself to the roof in the kitchen of his house at Narsingi. B.Anil (43) lived along with his wife and two daughters.

On Saturday night, Anil went into the kitchen and latched the door. After a few hours his wife who woke up found the kitchen door closed and checked through the window only to find Anil hanging, said the Narsingi police. A case is registered.