19-year-old drowns in a pond at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man drowned in a pond at Banjara Hills on Sunday night.

The victim G Pavan, a Filmnagar resident along with his friends went to Shikara Kunta pond on Sunday evening.

“Pavan got into the pond for a swim and drowned before help could reach him,” Filmnagar police said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and coordinated with DRF and Fire Department personnel for the body to be retrieved from the pond on Monday morning. A case has been registered.