18 persons held for cockfights in Asifabad

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector Dekonda Ramesh said that the accused persons were detained when they were indulging in the banned cockfight on the outskirts of the village on Sunday around 10 pm, following a tip.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Ten persons were arrested for allegedly involving in cockfights at Parigaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Sunday night. Cash of Rs.13,030, four roosters and three knives were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, eight persons were held for committing the similar offence on the outskirts of Bhupalapatnam village on Saturday. Rs 8,100 and three fowls were seized from them. A case was booked against the offenders and investigations were taken up.