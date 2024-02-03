Two rowdy sheeters arrested in Khammam

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt announced that the police in one town and two towns apprehended two troublemakers and five accomplices in distinct incidents.

Khammam: The one-town and two-town police arrested two rowdies and five followers in two separate cases and produced them before court, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt said. He said that a rowdy sheeter Avula Ashok and his five followers attacked a restaurant last night on the bypass road in the city with sticks, injuring the restaurant’s men, destroying furniture and abusing the public.

The rowdy sheeter had a dispute with the restaurant management regarding CPI ML New Democracy Party’s wall writing on the restaurant parking lot.

Besides Avula Ashok, his followers G Ashok, B Pullaiah, Nunawat Srinu, T Hanumantha Rao and G Laxman were booked under IPC Sections 294(6), 452, 455, 427, 324, 506, 143, 145, 147 read with 149.

In another case, Peralli Praveen Kumar, an old criminal, was arrested by the one-town police and sent to remand. He was under IPC Sections 406, 420, 506 (ii) read with Section 34. Kumar of Indira Nagar area of the city was a hardened criminal in the guise of a real estate dealer.

He took a loan of Rs 6 lakh from a private lending company and avoided repayment. When the company executives asked him to repay the loan he threatened them to kill. Following a complaint by the company officials he was arrested, the CP said. Kumar was convicted in three cases of robbery, assault and attempted murder in addition to a murder case. He served a life sentence and was released from prison in view of good behaviour but was continuing his criminal acts.

He was arrested in 21 cases in Khammam and Nalgonda districts in the past and went to jail and was on bail. It has become a practice for him to create false documents and illegally occupy lands that were in dispute and to threaten to kill those who obstruct him.