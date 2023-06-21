Two transgenders murdered in Hyderabad

A group of persons waylaid them at Daibagh area and attacked them with stones and knives. Both of them died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:23 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two transgenders were murdered by a group of persons at Tappachabutra on Tuesday night.

The victims Riyaz alias Sofia and Yousuf alias Dolly both residents of Jhirra in Tappachabutra were going on a scooter around 1 a.m when a group of persons waylaid them at Daibagh area and attacked them with stones and knives. Both of them died on the spot.

DCP (south west) Kiran Khare who visited the spot soon after the incident said both the persons were brutally attacked and a few suspects were detained in connection with the murder. “They are being interrogated. All angles are being probed,” he said.

Relatives of the transgenders pointed out that some persons known to the victims are involved in the murder.