Two year old girl treated at Ankura Hospitals through Sood Charity Foundation

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospitals in collaboration with Sood Charity Foundation, established by actor Sonu Sood, has successfully treated a two-and-half-year-old baby girl who was severely malnourished and was suffering from burn injuries and anaemia.

The baby girl Afeefa Maryum was admitted to Ankura Hospitals, LB Nagar with chronic no-healing wound and intermittent bleeding, severe anaemia with malnutrition. A year-ago, the infant sustained burn injuries on her left side of the head, hand, nape of neck and upper back when hot oil fell accidentally over her.

The child’s parents contacted Sood Charity Foundation for help and were referred to Ankura Hospitals. Round-the-clock nursing care and services from a team of specialist doctors for four weeks enabled the baby girl to survive. “It is a dream come true for parents and doctors here, as we discharged a healthy baby,” said Founder and CEO, Ankura Hospitals, Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam.

Expressing happiness, Sonu Sood said “I have worked with Ankura Hospitals in the past. During the pandemic, I referred some critical cases in gynaecology and paediatrics to them and every person who got treated had returned home hale and healthy”.

