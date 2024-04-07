Two youths drown while plucking lotus flowers in Nizamabad

According to reports, the duo went to the pond to pluck lotus flowers and accidentally fell into the pond and drowned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 05:17 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Two youths drowned in a pond while trying to pluck lotus flowers in Kummanpally village of Salura mandal of the district on Sunday. They were identified as Gaju Manoj and Gorantla Manoj.

According to reports, the duo went to the pond to pluck lotus flowers and accidentally fell into the pond and drowned. The locals, who saw them drowning tried to save them but could not do so due to the depth of the pond. They informed the police, who fished their bodies out from the pond and shifted them to the government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.