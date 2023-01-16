Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival in Hyderabad from Wednesday

The music festival will have evening concerts featuring accomplished singers and musicians

Hyderabad: The five-day annual Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF), commemorating saint Tyagaraja will be organised at Shilparamam, Madhapur from Wednesday, January 18 by city-based Sanskriti Foundation.

Billed as a much sought after annual Carnatic music event of Hyderabad, the Tyagaraja Aradhana music festival will showcase performances by promising young artists, experienced musicians and various groups of art communities from the twin cities and all over India, a press release said.

All through the five-days, the music festival will have evening concerts featuring accomplished singers and musicians, culminating on Sunday, January 22 at 9 am with Pancharatna Seva, which is a student-teacher community concert that provides students with a platform to perform and showcase their talent. This year’s Pancharatna event will also be held as a hybrid event with artists present at the venue and hundreds of artists from across the globe participating online.

The Pancharatna Seva will have two segments including Sanmanam of renowned musician wherein the Foundation recognizes their service and dedication to the field of Carnatic music while the second event is the Pancharatna Seva that will be attended by more than 400 artists from the twin cities to deliver a reverberating rendition of Tyagaraja sadhguru’s music.

The Sanskriti Foundation will felicitate renowned musician Padmasri Vidushi Avasarala Kanyakumari Garu as a part of this event. Interested artists can register to participate online for the Pancharatna Seva using this link – http://sanskritifoundation.in/