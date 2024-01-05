Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival to be held in Hyderabad from January 24-28

Organised by the city-based Sanskriti Foundation, the five-day festival will showcase performances by promising young artists, experienced musicians and various groups of art communities from the twin cities and all over India.

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of the annual Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF), commemorating saint Tyagaraja, will be held at Shilparamam, Madhapur from January 24 to 28.

The occasion encompasses a series of evening concerts featuring promising musicians, a grand Pancharatna Seva performance by hundreds of accomplished artists, a ceremonial Abhishekam honouring Seetha, Rama, Lakshmana, Anjaneya, and Tyagaraja Swamy. It will also have a Gurusanmanam to pay tribute to legendary musicians, the Sanskriti Puraskaram recognizing significant contributors to classical music and culture, a live painting of Nadaseva, and the provision of Annaprasadam to over 1000 individuals throughout the five-day event.

Harmony echoes through time and tradition as the 9th Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival harmoniously intertwines with the auspicious launch of Ayodhya Shree Ram Mandir on January 22, said Violin Vasu from Sanskriti Foundation.

“Join us on a five-day symphony starting on January 24, celebrating the revered saint Sri Tyagaraja amidst the cultural tapestry of Hyderabad—an annual extravaganza that transcends borders and resonates with the essence of our heritage,” he said.

Despite the entry fee charged by Shilparamam, Sanskriti Foundation will offer complimentary passes for access to the venue to attend concerts and programs. Interested artists can register to participate online for the Pancharatna Seva using this link – http://sanskritifoundation.in/ or contact 8106202223.