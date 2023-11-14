Uber introduces new tools to address unfair drivers’ account deactivations

Our goal is to make Uber the best platform for flexible work in the world, Uber said in a blog post late on Monday

By IANS Published Date - 11:02 AM, Tue - 14 November 23

San Francisco: Ride-hailing platform Uber is introducing new features to address unfair deactivations, and drivers and couriers will request an additional review of account deactivation decisions, including the ability to provide new information to support their case.

The expanded in-app Review Center tells drivers and couriers why their account was deactivated, allows them to request an additional review of the decision, and gives them the opportunity to share any additional information like audio or video recordings.

Our goal is to make Uber the best platform for flexible work in the world, Uber said in a blog post late on Monday. Drivers and couriers at times feel that Uber sides with customers, especially when it comes to complaints that cause them to lose access to their account. To address this concern, the company has put in place new systems to identify consumers who report incidents and give feedback with the aim of getting a refund or appeasement.

Allegations made by these customers will not be considered in drivers ratings or drivers or couriers account deactivation decisions. We’ve been excluding low ratings that are the result of factors outside the drivers control — such as traffic delays — since 2017 and will continue to do so, said the company.

On drug and alcohol use, the company said “these are never allowed while driving with Uber, and we take allegations of impaired driving very seriously”. If a US driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs wants to take a drug test to disprove the accusation, we now have a programme to assist, said the company. Outside of the most serious cases, drivers and couriers should have the ability to request a review of any decision that removes access for more than seven days and can’t be resolved on their own, it added.