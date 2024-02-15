| Autos Cabs To Go On Strike In Hyderabad On Friday



By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 03:10 PM

Hyderabad: Auto-rickshaws and cab services across Hyderabad are set to grind to a halt on Friday as drivers protest against the increase in jail terms in ‘hit-and-run’ cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, they are also opposing the ‘Mahalakshmi scheme’, a free bus travel initiative for women. The strike is expected to affect various transportation services, including those provided by Ola, Uber, Rapido, and porter cabs.

Shaik Salauddin, the founder state president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU), has expressed solidarity with the striking workers and their unions. He highlighted the need for comprehensive measures to protect the rights and welfare of gig and platform workers.

“Gig workers may also participate in the strike for at least an hour, amplifying our collective voice for justice and fair treatment,” stated Salauddin.

The demands include the implementation of laws safeguarding the interests of gig and platform workers, the creation of welfare boards, and the provision of social security benefits such as ESI, PF, maternity, and pension benefits.

Additionally, they call for fair wages and the withdrawal of hit-and-run law, which mandates stringent penalties for fleeing an accident scene without reporting it to the police.