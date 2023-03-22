Ugadi festival celebrated on colorful note in erstwhile Adilabad

MLA Jogu Ramanna took part in Ugadi celebrations at Sri Rama Chandra Gopalakrishna Math in Adilabad district headquarters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

MLA Ramanna distributes Pacchadi to devotees as part of Ugadi festival celebrated in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Ugadi festival was celebrated on a colorful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

MLA Jogu Ramanna took part in the celebrations at Sri Rama Chandra Gopalakrishna Math in the district headquarters. He said that the festival was an important occasion in Hindu religion and opined that one should celebrate it to carry forward traditions to future generations. He wished success and wellbeing of the people in the new Telugu calendar year.

The MLA later unveiled the calendar of New Year and conveyed greetings to the citizens. Sanathan Hindu Utsava Samithi, a religious organization of the town distributed Ugadi Pacchadi to the public as part of the celebrations. Head of the Math Yogananda Saraswathi, Adilabad District Central Bank chairman Addi Bhojareddy, DSP V Umender and many others were present.

People from all walks of life dressed in their best thronged temples and performed special prayers, seeking good fortunes in Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. Reading of Panchangam or Hindu almanac by priests and culture programmes were organized as part of the festivities. Revelers prepared special dishes and shared with neighbors.

Meanwhile, aboriginal tribals commenced agriculture activities to mark Ugadi festival in rural parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.

The tribals known for following ancient traditions performed prayers to bullocks and farm equipment as a token of gratitude for playing a vital role in their lives. They then tilled farm lands to begin the operations for the forthcoming Vanakalam season. They said that the festival was an auspicious occasion to start the operations.

Also Read TSPSC aspirants in Siddipet remain focused on exam