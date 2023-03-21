UGC asks higher educational institutions to include sickle cell disorder in curricula

The move comes following a letter from the ICMR that suggested for inclusion of sickle cell disorder in the curricula of both school and higher educational institutions

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: To create awareness and prevention of Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD), the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday asked all the higher educational institutions to include a chapter on the SCD in the curricula of the relevant courses.

Lessons on inherited blood disorders/sickle cell, its causes, treatment, inheritance pattern, modes of testing, and prevention would be made part of the curriculum.

The move comes following a letter from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that suggested for inclusion of SCD in the curricula of both school and higher educational institutions. Citing the letter, the UGC said India has the second highest burden of sickle cell disease incidence in the world, with estimated 30,000-40,000 children born each year with the disorder.

According to ICMR, the SCD symptoms could be effectively managed with adequate awareness, counselling and specific therapy. It was of the view that awareness on SCD at different community levels including school and higher education institutions through a well drafted educational program may be helpful.

