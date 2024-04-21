Vacancies: UGC seeks info from varsities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:54 PM

Hyderabad: Universities in Telangana and elsewhere have been instructed to furnish reports along with statistical information in respect of teaching and non-teaching positions.

They have also been asked to submit details of admissions at all level courses and hostel accommodation during the academic session 2023-24.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notice making it mandatory for Central, State and deemed to be universities, law universities and grantin-aid institutions to furnish the information on the universities’ activity monitoring portal.

The UGC also asked the Centrally-funded universities, colleges or institutions including the law universities to ensure strict compliance of the Central government orders and rules on the reservations in their institutions