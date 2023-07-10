UGC grants autonomy to OU engineering College for 10 years

Founded in 1929, the College of Engineering in OU campus will now have autonomy for a decade till 2031-32

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: In a major achievement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the autonomous status of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University for a period of 10 years from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

The extension of the autonomous status was issued to the University College of Engineering without inspection or team visits, as the college had already received autonomous status twice for intervals of each six years. Moreover, the University College of Engineering has National Board of Accreditation for all engineering departments and OU had been given the NAAC A plus accreditation.

Founded in 1929, the College of Engineering in OU campus will now have autonomy for a decade till 2031-32. “The autonomous status will ensure independence in the development of courses and syllabi and priority to research projects. There aren’t many colleges in the country that have enjoyed autonomy for such a long time,” Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, principal, OU Engineering College, said.

Extending the autonomous status, the UGC in a letter has requested OU to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the extension of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

The UGC has advised the Engineering College to for the required NAAC/NBA accreditation at least six months before the expiry of current validity and obtain the grading, as per the UGC Regulations, 2023 and take necessary measures to implement NEP 2020 and inform the same to UGC.

The Engineering College Principal also commended the Heads of various departments, vice-principal, the autonomous coordinator, and other administrative authorities for the unique achievement.

The Vice-Chancellor of OU, Prof D Ravinder, Registrar, and Prof. P. Lakshminarayana congratulated the Engineering College management for getting autonomous status for ten years at a stretch.