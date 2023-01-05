UGC releases draft regulations for setting up of foreign universities campuses in India

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released draft regulations for the foreign universities or higher educational institutions to set up their campuses in India.

As per UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Draft Regulations, 2023, the foreign universities wishing to set up their campuses in India should have been ranked within top 500 of over/subject-wise global rankings.

Those foreign higher educational institutions which did not participate in the world rankings will also be considered for establishment of their campuses here provided they are highly reputed institutions in home countries.

“We believe that once these regulations become operational, it will provide an international dimension to higher education in India. It will enable Indian students to get foreign qualification at an affordable cost beside making India an attractive global study destination,” UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said while announcing the draft regulations on Thursday.

The draft regulations mandate the foreign universities establishing their campuses in India in compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. They can set up campuses in India via Companies Act, Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008 or have joint ventures with the existing Indian entity or start a branch office. Upon fulfilling necessary criteria, the UGC will grant approval for 10 years, which should be renewed in the 9th year.

The UGC has extended authority to foreign universities or higher educational institutions to decide their own admission criteria for enrolling both Indian and international students on their campuses in India. They have also been given freedom to decide on fee structure. However, the regulations specify that fee structure should be transparent, reasonable and hosted on the website.

Based on the evaluation process, the foreign higher educational institutions could extend full or partial need-based scholarships to students from their endowment funds, alumni donations, tuition revenues or any other resources, Prof. Kumar said.

The foreign universities with campuses in India would not be allowed to offer courses under online or ODL mode, he said, adding that they would also not be allowed to offer any such programmes of study that jeopardises the national interests or standards of higher education in India. Violating or failing to adhere to regulations would attract penalty, suspension or withdrawal of approval, he said.

The regulations stipulate that qualifications awarded to students who studied in Indian campuses should be recognised and treated as equivalent to the corresponding qualifications awarded by the foreign universities in the main campus located in the country of origin.

The foreign universities or higher educational institutions have been given autonomy to recruit staff from India and abroad as per their recruitment norms. However, the foreign faculty appointed to teach in Indian campuses should stay back for reasonable time i.e., one or two semesters.

Some European countries were keen on establishing their universities’ campuses in India, Prof. Kumar said, adding that the draft regulations would also be sent to all foreign ambassadors in New Delhi and abroad as well to seek their suggestions and comments.