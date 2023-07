Allari Naresh ‘N62’ Movie Announcement

On the occasion of Allari Naresh birthday, Hasya Movies announced a Video of his 62nd movie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

On the occasion of Allari Naresh birthday, Hasya Movies announced a Video of Naresh 62nd movie. Cast includes Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Hari Teja, Praveen & others. Subbu Mangadevi is the director of the film. Rajesh Danda, Balaji Gutta are the producers under Hasya Movies production house.

Watch: