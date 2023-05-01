Ugram pre-release event will be conducted today in Hyderabad

The JRC Convention in Film Nagar is the venue for the Ugram pre-release event. Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh among others are attending as guests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:51 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Ugram is the upcoming movie of Allari Naresh, which is set to be released in theatres on May 5. This is the second collaboration for Allari Naresh with Ugram director Vijay Kanakamedala. They earlier made the film Naandhi, which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. So Allari Naresh did another intense subject, Ugram.

The makers of Ugram have recently released the official trailer for the film, and it got a mad response from the Telugu audience. It is very thrilling to see Allari Naresh in such an intense role for the first time. The trailer’s intensity perfectly suits the title of the film.

As the film Ugram is going to be released this Friday, the makers planned to conduct a huge pre-release event today in Hyderabad. The JRC Convention in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, is the venue for this event. The makers of Ugram, Shine Screens, made this announcement today on social media.

They also announced a list of chief guests for the pre-release event. The list includes the Tollywood directors Vasishta, Shiva Nirvana, VI Anand, Buchi Babu Sana, Harish Shankar, and Anil Ravipudi. Tollywood actors Vishwak Sen, Sundeep Kishan, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Adivi Sesh are also attending the event as chief guests.

You We Media is organising this pre-release event. The event will be live on Shine Screens YouTube channel.

Ugram is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Mirnaa Menon is the female lead. Sri Charan Pakala composed the music for the film.

– Kiran