Ukraine begins forced evacuation of kids from frontline areas

Ukrainian authorities have started forced evacuation of some 1,000 children from frontline areas in the southern Kherson and eastern Donetsk regions

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Kiev: Ukrainian authorities have started forced evacuation of some 1,000 children from frontline areas in the southern Kherson and eastern Donetsk regions as Russia has intensified attacks in recent days.

The authorities have asked parents that they must move their families to safety from 31 settlements in these two regions, adding that anoyone below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, the BBC reported.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson regional administration, said that some families were still reluctant to leave their homes, despite constant shelling and increased danger from enemy attacks.

“There are different cases. For example, when families barricade themselves inside. Of course the police don’t break doors. They talk to people. They show videos to people of what happens if the shell hits, with killed and injured children. It is more psychological work,” the BBC quoted the spokesman as saying.

In the Donetsk region, a special police unit known as the White Angels is responsible for getting people to safety. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk,said the evacuation teams were risking their lives and appealed to parents to be ready: “If you’re warned about evacuation, please don’t delay, pack the most necessary things, your documents, and leave.” But she also acknowledged that the authorities in Kherson lack sufficient armoured vehicles to transport children to safety.

Meanwhile, authorities in thenorth-eastern Kharkiv region are also preparing to evacuate 275 children from 10 settlements, reports the BBC. The development comes as Russian troops have launched major assaults on a few areas along the Eastern front in recent days and intensified shelling in the south.