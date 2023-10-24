| Ukraine Gets Over 23bn In Financial Aid From Eu Since Beginning Of Russian War

Ukraine gets over $23bn in financial aid from EU since beginning of Russian war

EU has earmarked 15 billion euros as direct budget support for Ukraine under the large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance

Kiev: Ukraine has received 22.2 billion euros ($23.54 billion) in financial aid from the European Union since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Kiev in February 2022, the Finance Ministry said.

This year alone, the EU has earmarked 15 billion euros as direct budget support for Ukraine under the large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA), Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

On Monday, Ukraine received the ninth tranche under the MFA worth 1.5 billion euros. By the end of the year, the EU is set to distribute two more tranches totaling 3 billion euros under the aid package.

Commenting on the EU assistance, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said it would help Ukraine maintain the smooth functioning of its financial system.