Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Telugu Yoddhas off to flyer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:17 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Players from Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick guns in action.

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas began their campaign with a superb 10-point victory over Chennai Quick Guns in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports complex in Pune Sunday.

At the half-time the winners Yoddhas were leading comfortably by 14 points with scorelines reading 29-15. Though the Chennai outfit put on a better show in the second innings scoring 23 points to Yoddhas’ 19 but fell short of the victory by 10 points.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants recorded an impressive win against Mumbai Khiladis by 25 points. Gujarat notched up 69 points while Mumbai managed to get 44 points in the match as India’s homegrown sport witnessed a historic revamped debut from mud to mat in the packed stadium.

The traditional dhol was played as India’s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league was inaugurated with a packed stadium in the presence of Tenzing Niyogi, CEO & League Commissioner Ultimate Kho Kho, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India and MS Tyagi, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India, Prakash Javadekar, former union Minister alongside owners and representatives of six franchises, Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori (Chennai Quick Guns), Satyam Trivedi (Gujarat Giants), Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, Punit Balan and Badshah (Mumbai Khiladis), Lilan Sahu (Odisha Juggernauts), Jigar Shah (Rajasthan Warriors) and GM Ruchir (Telugu Yoddhas)