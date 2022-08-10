Ultimate Kho Kho: Prajwal to lead Telugu Yoddhas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Telugu Yodhas – the GMR Group owned franchise for the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho – on Wednesday announced attacker Prajwal KH as the captain of the team with all-rounder Pratik Waikar as his deputy.

The Ultimate Kho Kho will kick-off their inaugural season on August 14 at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune. Telugu Yoddhas completed their player drafts successfully for the inaugural season earlier last month, drafting 22 top Kho Kho players from across India.

“Prajwal not only comes with a lot of experience which adds to his maturity but also has had the experience of leading his State team, that we took into consideration before finalising on him as our captain. Pratik’s experience and past achievements made it an obvious choice for us to put him as our vice-captain. It was our conscious decision to have a young captain looking at the future but we were also keen to have an experienced head backing our captain and no one fit the bill better than Pratik for us in the role of vice-captain,” said Sumit Bhatia, Head Coach, Telugu Yoddhas.

The Telugu Yoddhas will start their campaign against Chennai Quick Guns.